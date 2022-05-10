16-year-old boy arrested for poaching, caught with four impala, lion and Zebra meat

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A 16-year old Beitbridge boy has been arrested and is due to appear in court after he was caught in possession of snares and game meat.

The boy was arrested together with one Freeman Moyo (38), and the two are being charged for contravening section 5 of Trapping of Animals Control Act.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed their arrest on Monday, stating that the suspects had set 50 wire snares at Sentinel Safaris in Beitbridge.

The accused are alleged to have caught four impalas when they were apprehended by the game scouts.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of Freeman Moyo and a male juvenile for contravening section 5 of Trapping of animals Control Act, Chapter 20:21,” ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

He added police recovered dried game meat in a bus travelling to Gwanda.

“Investigations led to the recovery of some dried lion and zebra meat loaded in Shangani bags in a Green Horse bus destined for Gwanda,” he said.

Cases of poaching continue to sore due to unemployment and economic decline in the country.

The police also arrested a poacher in Sarudzo Ranch, Chiredzi, after observing bloodstains which led them to the suspect’s homestead on May 2.

Anti-poaching measures have been put in place in some parts of Zimbabwe.

Lake Kariba received three patrol boats to be deployed for a national anti- poaching strategy.

Voluntary anti-poaching units also help in communities to preserve wildlife.