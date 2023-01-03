Juvenile locked up for car theft

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A 17-year-old boy was Monday taken to court on allegations of stealing a motor vehicle from an unsuspecting cab driver recently.

The teenager appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti and was remanded in custody to January 3 for bail application.

He is jointly charged with Marlon Magara who was remanded in hospital amid reports that he was shot by the police.

The other suspect is his father who is still on the run.

According to court papers, the trio approached the victim on pretext of hiring his vehicle on December 31 last year around 2300 hrs.

They told him to take them to Belvedere from the city centre.

When they arrived at the alleged destination, the teenager allegedly grabbed the car owner by the throat whilst his accomplices ordered him out of the vehicle armed with a knife.

One of the suspects took control of the vehicle and drove off to OK Marimba before they allegedly stripped him of his wallet and cellphone.

They dumped him by the shopping centre.

The juvenile was found driving the stolen car was positively identified by the complainant.

He was also found with the stolen cellphones.