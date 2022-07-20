Juvenile stabs peer to death following a disagreement  

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A student at Zengeza 2 High School aged 16 is answering to murder charges after he stabbed a fellow student to death following an altercation not outlined in court papers.

Social media reports, however, claim that the boys fought over a girlfriend.

The 16-year-old whose identity is being protected was not asked to plead when he briefly appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who released him into the custody of his parents.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 12 July the suspect was confronted by the now deceased, who was also a student at Seke 1 High School in Chitungwiza.

It is alleged the now deceased was armed with two stones, intending to attack him.

The late then allegedly grabbed the teenager, who then withdrew an okapi knife from his trousers pocket and stabbed the now deceased once on the left side of the stomach and he fell down.

The accused allegedly fled from the scene.

Deceased was ferried to hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

His condition however deteriorated and he was taken to hospital again, where he passed away upon admission on 14 July 2022.

The teenager will be back in court on August 21 for trial.