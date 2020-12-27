Kadewere Form Delights Warriors Coach

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic is hoping in-form striker Tino Kadewere will maintain his brilliant scoring form until the Zimbabwe senior national football team resume its qualification campaign for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Kadewere is currently the man of the moment for French topflight league side Lyon having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 league games for the Ligue 1 log leaders.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international has also firmly established himself as a regular in the team’s star-studded frontline which includes Netherlands star Memphis Depay and Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi while relegating French international Moussa Dembele to the substitute bench.

It has been a fluid transition following his move from French second tier side Le Havre where he won the golden boot with 20 goals from 24 starts.

Kadewere is however yet to make any real impact for the Zimbabwe national team since his debut in 2015 and Logarusic is hopeful that he will take his rich vein of form into the Warriors camp.

“I have been closely watching him and I must admit that the boy is a formidable force. He is riding high like a Warrior. He is raising the country’s flag high,” Logarusic told panafricanfootball.com.

“My hope is that he keeps this form until we restart Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year. We need him to keep his A game and score more goals for us. Last time in Algeria, he scored although we lost but in the coming matches he will score as we win.

“We have great players, Musona (Knowledge), Billiat (Khama), Nakamba (Marvelous) and many others who I know Tino can form a strong combination with, just like he has done with Ekambi and Depay at Lyon.”

The Croatian coach is also hoping Kadewere stays injury free.

“I am hoping he stays injury free, because when one is doing good sometimes injuries can kill the momentum which is what we don’t want for our player,” he said.

In 17 appearances, Kadewere has scored three times, in matches Zimbabwe played against Zambia and South Africa at the 2018 COSAFA tournament.

He also scored last month, when Zimbabwe lost 3-1 to Algeria in the AFCON qualifiers.