Kadewere Hints At New Clothing Label

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWE international footballer, Tino Kadewere is set to launch a clothing label ‘PTK’ in 2022.

Kadewere who plays for French giants, Lyon hinted at the new business idea with pictures on his social media pages.

The Lyon striker posted images of himself wearing a t-shirt and cap embroidered ‘PTK what else’.

He captioned the post “watch the space 2022 we bring something new #GodAboveAll #InGodWeTrust #PTK #WHATELSE”.

In the comment section his wife, Sharon a fashionista herself, excited by the new venture, wrote “PTK to the world #coming soon”.

Earlier in June 2021, Sharon unveiled a fashion label ‘Moon-Fairy’ at the Golden Conifer in Harare.

Moon Fairy latest collection featured wedding gowns, cocktail party and fancy casual outfits.