Kadewere ‘Honoured’ To Be Shortlisted For Top French Award  

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE striker Tino Kadewere says it’s a great honour for the football star to be nominated for the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foé award.

The accolade is given to the best African player playing in France’s Ligue 1.

The 25-year-old Olympique Lyonnais forward is among 11 finalists shortlisted for the award early this week.

The award is given in honour of the late Cameroonian international player Marc-Vivien Foé, who collapsed and died during an international match in 2003.

It was first presented in 2009 and Kadewere has become the first Zimbabwean to get a nomination for the gong whose winner will be selected by a jury made up of nearly 100 journalists specialising in French and African football.

The winner will be announced on May 17.

Reacting to the news, Kadewere described the nomination as a big honour.

“What an honour it is to be shortlisted for the Prix Marc-Vivien Foe best African player in Ligue 1 awards,” Kadewere wrote on Twitter.

However, he faces stiff competition for the award as he is up against some world-class players such as Paris Saint-German’s Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye and his Cameroonian teammate Karl Toko-Ekambi, who won two years ago.

Other contenders include Alexandre Oukidja (Algeria and Metz), Nayef Aguerd (Morocco and Rennes), Farid Boulaya (Algeria and Metz), Andy Delort (Algeria and Montpellier).

Kadewere has been enjoying a memorable debut season in the French Ligue 1 where he has netted 10 goals and weighed in with three assists this term for Lyon who are chasing after the league title as well as a UEFA Champions League spot.

Lyon are currently on fourth position on the log standings with 61 points, five behind log leaders Lille, with seven rounds of matches left in the season.

They are two points behind PSG who hold the last Champions League spot, and a point less than third-placed Monaco.

The three top players will be announced at the end of the month.

Here is the list of the 11 nominees in alphabetical order:

Nayef Aguerd (Stade Rennais/Morocco)

Farid Boulaya (FC Metz/Algeria)

Andy Delort (Montpellier Hérault Sport Club/Algeria)

Boulaye Dia (Stade de Reims/Senegal)

Seko Fofana (Racing Club de Lens/Ivory Coast)

Idrissa Gueye (PSG/Senegal)

Tino Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais/Zimbabwe)

Alexandre Oukidja (FC Metz/Algeria)

Reinildo Mandava (Lille OSC/Mozambique)

Karl Toko-Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais/Cameroon).