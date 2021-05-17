Kadewere Misses Out On Marc Vivien-Foe Award

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Olympique Lyon striker Tino Kadewere has missed out on the 2021 Marc Vivien-Foe Award after Democratic Republic of Congo winger Gael Kakuta beat him to the coveted gong.

The prize is awarded to the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

The 25-year-old former Harare City star was on the final shortlist of three African players vying for the Marc-Vivien Foe Prize alongside Montpelier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort and the eventual winner Kakuta of Lens.

Kadewere, however, missed out on the award due to injuries at crucial periods during the campaign despite netting 10 goals and weighing in with three assists in 33 matches this season for Lyon.

The team is in the fourth position and still in the running for a UEFA Champions League berth ahead of their final game of the season next Sunday.

In the end, Kakuta was crowned with the 2021 Marc Vivien-Foe prize following his fine goal-scoring contributions in Ligue 1 this season.

The former Chelsea forward is the first DRC player to win the coveted annual award and he succeeds Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who claimed the same honour last year at Lille.

Kakuta has played a vital role in Lens’ impressive league campaign with his tally of 11 goals and five assists in 34 matches which makes him the leading scorer in Franck Haise’s team.

After the initial 11-man shortlist, the 29-year-old saw off competition from Montpellier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort and Lyon’s Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere in the top three.

“It’s a source of pride because it’s my first individual trophy. I take it with great satisfaction. It’s a good season for all of us and I am rewarded for it,” Kakuta told RFI.

“Especially since it was in Lens, where I won my first trophies when I was young. If I am rewarded today, I would like to thank those who voted for me.

“It is a pride to have the Marc-Vivien Foe Prize wearing the RC Lens jersey and to also represent my country.”

Last July, Kakuta returned to his boyhood club Lens on a season-long loan from Ligue 2 club Amiens and he formed a lethal partnership with Ivory Coast’s Seko Fofana, who was also nominated for the award.

The Marc-Vivien Foe award is given to the top African player in France’s Ligue every year in honour of the late Cameroonian international player Marc-Vivien Foé, who collapsed and died on the pitch during an international match in 2003.