Kadewere on target again for Real Mallorca

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Tino Kadewere appears to have settled well at Real Mallorca ahead of the resumption of the Spanish La Liga.

The 26-year-old forward, who is on loan from French side Olympique Lyon, scored a goal for Real Mallorca in a friendly match against Italian side Bologna on Wednesday.

Kadewere scored a header in the 54th minute to get Real Mallorca back in the game after Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic had given Bologna the lead with a powerful shot from outside the box.

Mallorca were not able to take advantage of the lifeline as Bologna found the winner through a goal by Muse Barrow.

Despite Real Mallorca’s loss, it was a positive outing for Kadewere, who started in the game and played until the 70th minute.

This was the second time that Kadewere has netted in a friendly during the ongoing World Cup break, having scored a hat-trick against lower-tier side UD Poblense three weeks ago.

The hat-trick came less than a week after the striker opened his scoring account at Mallorca with a goal in their 6-1 win over CD Autol in a Copa Del Rey encounter.

Kadewere is slowly finding his feet at his new club after a muscle injury prevented him from making his debut for Mallorca in September.

After several weeks on the sidelines, he returned to action earlier in the month, but was an unused substitute in Mallorca’s two games in La Liga prior to the World Cup break.

The former Harare City forward will be eager to establish himself in the Mallorca team on their return to competitive action on December 20 when they take on lower-tier side Real Union Club in a Copa del Rey clash.

The Spanish side returns to La Liga action with a match against Getafe on December 30th.