Kadewere scores first Lyon goal, Musona, Dzvukamanja on target

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Tino Kadewere has revealed his delight to score his first goal for French topflight side Olympic Lyon in their 3-2 away win against Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau to end their five-game winless streak to an end.

Lyon were desperate to finally get their season going after a difficult start to the season and Kadewere gave them the perfect start on 12 minutes after racing onto Memphis Depay’s long range pass behind the home defence, and fired a powerful shot past Bingourou Kamara.

It is Kadewere’s first goal in the French Ligue 1 since joining the club from second tier side Le Havre after the Covid-19 truncated 2019/2020 season.

Eight minutes later, Cameroonian international Toko Ekambi doubled Lyon’s lead with a fine effort after benefitting from another Depay assist.

The Cameroon forward then completed his brace in the encounter in the 42nd minute before Habib Diallo pulled one back for Strasbourg shortly before the half-time break.

Jean Aholou then ignited the hopes of Strasbourg, scoring moments before the hour mark after receiving a timely pass from Mohamed Simakan.

Lyon, however, managed to hold on to their lead and secured their second win of the season to move into ninth position on the log with 10 points from nine matches, five points behind log leaders and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Kadewere who was yet to open his scoring account for the club was delighted to finally get the monkey off his back for his new club.

“I’m very happy with the goal but also for the team. We needed a victory. We had a good match, we worked together. It was very important to us. The end was tough, but we stayed together,” Kadewere said after the match.

Meanwhile Warriors captain Knowledge Musona continued his solid start to the season in the Belgian Pro League after finding the back of the net in KAS Eupen’s 2-0 win over game against R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Musona put KAS Eupen ahead in the 47th minute before Jonathan Heris increased the away team’s lead in the 79th minute to secure all three points for the away side.

The Zimbabwe captain who has been employed as a central or wide midfielder this season featured in an attacking midfield role behind two strikers in a 4-4-2 diamond formation on Sunday.

Musona has now featured nine times and scored twice for KAS Eupen this term.

It was also successful day for Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat, who provided two assists in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United in the MTN 8.

The Zimbabwean striker finds the back of the net in the first half as Pirates move into the last four of the MTN8 with a 1-0 win over Cape Town City.

There was also joy for Terrence Dzvukamanja after he scored the winner on debut in Orlando Pirates’ 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Cape Town City on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

Dzvukamanja joined Pirates this season after Bidvest Wits sold their top flight franchise to TTM and made an immediate impact, heading in a cross in the first half from fellow debutant Wayde Jooste.

“It is not easy to play here, there is a lot of competition, I just said to myself ‘Terry, use the time you have got’ and I must give thanks to the coaches and my teammates,” he said after the match,” Dzvukamanja said after the match.