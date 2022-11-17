Kadewere scores impressive hat trick for Real Mallorca

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere appears to have taken very little time to settle in the Real Mallorca squad since his return from injury after scoring his first hat-trick for the club in a friendly match, Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwe international, who was making his first start for Mallorca fired a brilliant hat trick during a 4-1 win over fifth-tier club, UD Poblense.

Kadewere’s impressive display enhances his chances of becoming a key member of the side when the league resumes after the World Cup break.

The former Harare City player opened scoring in the match’s 24th minute with a well-taken shot from outside the box before netting two quick goals in the 79th and 81st minutes which secured a dominant win for his club.

The hat trick comes days after Kadewere scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 6-1 win over CD Autol in a Copa Del Rey match.

Kadewere was making his first appearance almost three months after making the move to Mallorca from French club Lyon on a season-long loan deal.