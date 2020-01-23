Kadewere seals €15m move to French giants Lyon

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere has joined French top-flight side, Lyon from Ligue 2 side Le Havre on a reported €15m (£12,6m) deal making him the country’s most expensive footballer in history.

The 24 year-old forward who has been in prolific form this season will, however, be loaned back to Le Havre until the end of the current season.

Le Havre confirmed the deal on their Twitter handle Wednesday night to finally bring to an end the wave of speculation which had surrounded Kadewere’s future since the opening of the January transfer window period.

“Le Havre Athletic Club confirms having reached an agreement with @OL (Olympique Lyon) for the transfer of Tino Kadewere. However, the current top scorer in the Domino’s Ligue 2 will remain at HAC in the form of a loan until the end of the season,” the club said.

Kadewere is currently one of the most coveted players in France after his impressive goal-scoring record this season for Le Havre, where he has netted an impressive 18 goals in 20 games to lead the goal-scoring chats in Ligue 2.

The former Harare City striker has also weighed in with four assists.

Kadewere’s prolific form caught the attention of several European teams, including EPL teams Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas, Spanish league side Real Valladolid as well as clubs in Qatar and South America also made inquiries about Kadewere.

The former Swedish-based forward however settled for a move to Lyon where he believes he can take his career to the next level because of his knowledge of the French culture and its football.

The move to Lyon seems Kadewere overtake Marvelous Nakamba as the country’s most expensive player.

Nakamba moved to English Premier League side Aston Villa for a reported £11 million fee from Belgian side Club Brugge in July.