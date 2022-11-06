Kadewere finally set to make Mallorca debut; becomes first Zimbabwean to feature in Spanish La Liga

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international, Tino Kadewere is set to finally make his Spanish La Liga debut for Real Mallorca when they take on Villareal Sunday evening after recovering from injury.

The 26-year-old forward is yet to feature for his new club after suffering a serious injury to the quadriceps of his right leg on the eve of his La Liga debut against Real Madrid in September.

After recovering earlier than initially expected, Kadewere is set to finally have his first taste of Spanish football against Villareal.

RELATED:

Real Mallorca coach, Javier Aguirre confirmed Kadewere will be available for selection when they take on Villarreal in a tough encounter.

“Tino and Dominik are the good news of the day, they travel to Villarreal with the group and they are fit to play.

“It is something that makes me very happy because the infirmary is finally emptying. I’m very happy for them because they haven’t had a good time”, said Aguirre during the pre-match press conference Saturday.

“We have been doing well for several games, but we have lacked that point of fortune.”

Kadewere will be hoping to finally make a good impression at Real Mallorca after enduring a difficult season at his parent club Lyon.

Real Mallorca have had a lukewarm start to the season after winning three of their opening 12 games this season.

They have lost five and drawn four, to give them n13 points. The club is currently occupying 14th place in the 20-team league.

If all goes according to plan, Kadewere is set to become the first Zimbabwean player to play in the Spanish La Liga.

He joined the club on loan from French side Olympique Lyon, after falling out of favour with the club’s former coach Peter Bos, who was sacked recently for poor results.

Mallorca, who have been poor in front of goal after scoring only 10 goals in 12 starts, desperately need to turn their fortunes around and Kadewere could be the answer.