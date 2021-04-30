Kadewere Shortlisted For Prestigious Marc-Vivien Foe Award  

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FRANCE-BASED Warriors forward Tinotenda Kadewere is well poised to win the biggest individual award of his professional football career after making the final three-man shortlist for the coveted Marc-Vivien Foe Prize award for the year 2021.

Kadewere, who has been enjoying a memorable debut season at French top tier side, was initially named in the initial list of 11 players vying for the award early this month before it was trimmed to three players.

The 25-year-old former Harare City striker will battle it out for the gong alongside Montpelier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort and Congolese winger Gaël Kakuta of Lens.

The Marc-Vivien Foe award is given to the top African player in France’s Ligue every year in honour of the late Cameroonian international player Marc-Vivien Foé, who collapsed and died on the pitch during an international match in 2003.

It was first presented in 2009 and Kadewere could become the first Zimbabwean footballer to win the prestigious gong.

The winner of the award will be selected by a jury made up of nearly 100 journalists specialising in French and African football. The winner will be announced on May 17.

Kadewere has been enjoying a memorable debut season in the French Ligue 1 where he has netted 10 goals and weighed in with three assists this term for Lyon who are chasing after the league title as well as a UEFA Champions League spot.

His Lyon team-mate Toko Ekambi failed to make it after being shortlisted in the initial list along with Southern African Reinildo Mandava, who plays for Lille and Mozambique national side.

The winner will be unveiled just after the penultimate day of Ligue 1, on May 17 and will succeed Nigerian Victor Osimhen (ex-Lille OSC), who left for Napoli in the Italian Serie A last summer.