Kadewere Targets Silverware At Lyon

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE striker Tinotenda Kadewere has set himself the target of winning the French Ligue 1 title with Olympique Lyon as he slowly begins to settle at his new club after a slow start due to the death of his brother recently.

Kadewere has not had the start he would have hoped for at his new club after his season was rocked by the death of his brother, Prince in July this year.

The former Harare City star was forced to abandon the final stages of Lyon’s pre-season camp to return to Zimbabwe to attend the funeral before being given a compassionate leave which meant he missed the opening weekend of the Ligue 1 season.

Kadewere only rejoined the squad early this month after the FIFA international break and made his official debut for the club in the goalless draw at Bordeaux on September 11.

Addressing a press conference ahead of his team’s trip to Lorient on Sunday, Kadewere said he was slowly adjusting to his recent bereavement and was determined to make an impact at the club.

“I had a very, very difficult time with what happened to my brother. Unfortunately, this is part of the vagaries of life. Now I need to focus on the club. I’m very happy to be at OL because I can achieve great things here, as my brother would have liked,” said Kadewere.

“My goal is to win the league; I would give anything to take home this trophy. OL are a very big club. We are a family, we have the same goals, we do everything together. I’m very happy to be a part of it. We must now put this state of mind into action on the pitch.”

The Warriors marksman said although he has not opened his scoring account for Lyon yet, he remains confident that he will break his duck in the upcoming matches.

“I think I’m starting off pretty well with the team, although I haven’t scored yet. However, this is not enough. If I had a reason for coming to OL, it was to score and help the team win. In all the clubs I have played for, I scored my first goals in the second or third matches. It’s in the head that success happens, but you can’t just think about your personal situation to make things work; you have to think about the team. You have to do things naturally.”