Kadewere Voted Newcomer Of The Year At Olympique Lyon

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere has been voted as the Newcomer of the Year at his Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon in a Twitter poll in recognition of his brilliant start to his career at the top French club.

Kadewere received 41.6% of the votes, Brazilian Lucas Paquetá got 29.6% and 28.8% went the way of Bruno Guimarães also from Brazil.

A total of 26,673 votes were recorded for the poll whose final results were announced Sunday.

The 24-year old Zimbabwe international has had phenomenal start to his career at Lyon since he joined from Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Kadewere has so far scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 league appearances for the French Ligue 1 log leaders. He was on target when Lyon defeated Nantes 3-0 two days before the Christmas break.

Kadewere is Lyon’s second leading goal scorer after captain Memphis Depay who has eight goals from 17 league appearances.

French star Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain is the Ligue 1’s top goal scorer with 12 goals.

The Zimbabweans striker will look to continue scoring when the action resumes in the New Year and keep Lyon on top of the log.

Lyon are on top of the log at the moment with 36 points, the same as second placed Lille while PSG are a point behind in third. The club last won Ligue 1 in the 2007/8 season, finished as runners up in 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons and are targeting to end their title drought this season.