Kadewere Vows To Keep Improving

By Sports Reporter

FRANCE-BASED Warriors star Tino Kadewere has vowed to continue working hard to improve his game as he seeks to help change Olympique Lyon’s fortunes in Ligue 1 following a difficult run since the resumption of the campaign after the Christmas break.

Lyon suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Metz at home, their first defeat in 16 games to lose their position at the top of the log having drawn 2-2 against Rennes a week earlier.

Kadewere, who has established himself as a key figure at Lyon, was invited to address the media alongside his coach Rudi Garcia ahead of the team’s trip to St Etienne.

The Zimbabwean international vowed to ensure that the team’s title charge gets back on track.

The 25-year-old Warriors striker has happy memories of his last derby encounter against St Etienne after rising from the bench to score a memorable brace in Lyon’s 2-1 win.

He hopes the reverse fixture will also be an opportunity for him to open his scoring account in 2021.

“We want to make history and make everyone proud…It will be a difficult game.

“We have to win for the supporters because they will not be there.

“We have to do it for them. I also want to open my goal account in 2021.

“I can assure you that I haven’t lost my confidence. I have playing time. I don’t let myself be distracted. Goals will come naturally, ” Kadewere said.

Although the former Harare City forward appears to have settled well at Lyon having established himself as a regular in the starting line-up, he insists he won’t be resting on his laurels as there is still room for improvement in his game.

“I think I can do better. I am evolving in a new position and I have tried to adapt to it quickly.

“The communication in the team is excellent and it helps me. I can improve my work in attack and defence.”

He added: “I get a lot of support from the players and supporters even though I hadn’t played in front of them. They constantly encourage me.

“The messages I receive gives me the confidence and energy to keep giving my all. There is an excellent staff, especially the coach. They help me a lot. This is the main reason for my success at the moment.”