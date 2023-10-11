Kadoma braces for clash of the titans as Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Macheso collide 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

AN air of anticipation is blowing in Kadoma as the mining town braces for a rare collision of Zimbabwe’s musical giants for a concert scheduled this Saturday.

The mining town will come alive this weekend as it hosts local musical heavyweights for this year’s installment of the Kadoma Music Festival.

Kadoma Music Festival is slowly becoming an anticipated annual event on the entertainment calendar.

For this year’s event organisers, Odyssey Hotel has gone big with dancehall maestro Winky D, Jah Prayzah, sungura ace Alick Macheso billed to perform.

They will be supported by South African duo, Makhadzi – who will be in the mining town for her second time – and DJ Tira.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Prince Mharadze assured revellers of a quality festival.

“Preparations are going well, the venue is now being set up for the event,” said Mharadze.

“I would say this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience featuring Zimbabwe’s Big 3, opportunities like this don’t come along very often and may never happen again.”

Interestingly Kadoma music festival offers a stage to settle personal “scores” after Makhadzi, in an outburst of emotion accused Winky D of usurping their show in United Kingdom.