Kadoma CCC Activists Freed On $10 000 Bail

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in Kadoma’s Ward 13 for embarking on a door-to-door political campaign have been freed on bail.

The quartet appeared at Kadoma Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegal gathering and disorderly conduct.

The pair of CCC Kadoma interim chairperson, councillor Edison Muzira (50) and acting Youth Assembly treasurer Regis Mhishi (45) were granted $10 000 bail each for allegedly convening an unsanctioned gathering.

The other two accused persons, namely Dennis Murombedzi (42) and Nhamo Makaza (43), charged with disorderly conduct, were granted to $5 000 bail each.

The cases were remanded to April 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, Makaza is frantically trying to have police release his Public Address (PA) system which was confiscated during the swoop on the opposition party camp.

Also, a lorry used during the campaign was impounded and was yet to be returned to its rightful owner by time of publishing.