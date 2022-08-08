Kadoma housing scandal rages; 70 occupants face eviction over fake sale agreements

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

AT least 70 property owners at Sabonabona housing scheme in Kadoma face eviction after failing to regularise their title statuses with the bonafide land owners.

The comes after some of them paid money and entered fraudulent agreement of sale contracts with bogus agents purporting to represent Paragon Real Estate (Pvt) Limited.

It has emerged the said agreements were now being used by illegal residents as basis of claiming ownerships of stands, and to advertise and illegally sell stands.

In a bid to clear its name and protect its corporate brand, Paragon has approached the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking a declaratory order stopping further claims they sold land to anyone.

In court paper dated August 2, 2022 seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Justice Mahuni, representing the applicant, appealed for relief exonerating Paragon of any illegal land dealings.

“Applicant seeks the following: a) that it is declared that applicant or 71st respondent did not participate in any agreement which involves the sale of Belwarie Holdings (Pvt) Limited land located on the remainder of

Westhey of Sabonabona Estate, Kadoma,” the application reads.

“(Grant) an order barring and interdicting the respondents from using, for any purpose, any agreements which suggest, impress or purport as if Paragon (Pvt) Limited was involved in the sale of Belwarie Holdings (Pvt) Limited

land…”

The matter is yet to be set down at the High Court.

Following a protracted legal battle, Balwearie was recently declared the legitimate owners of land known as Sabonabona in Kadoma measuring 97 hectares, situated where houses have been built.

The company obtained a subdivision permit to apportion and service the land

into agro-residential stands.

As the process of developing the stands started, the firm gave the illegal residents notice to either regularise their statuses by paying outstanding amounts or vacate.

However, to the company’s surprise, the affected residents resisted the moves and produced fraudulent agreements of sale papers, purporting they bought stands from Paragon Real Estate (Pvt) Limited.

In response, the realtor filed a court application against them stating it had not sold land to anyone, and that the sale agreements were fake.