Kadoma Show Boss, CIO Imposters To Appear In Court For Fraud

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

UNDERFIRE Kadoma Show Society (KSS) chairman, Patson Madera (pictured) has been subpoenaed to appear in court this Thursday facing allegations of conniving with two police detectives who masqueraded as Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) members to defraud the society of an undisclosed amount of cash in accommodation, food and fuel expenses.

Madera was served with a subpoena together with his two alleged accomplices, Pardon Chinyanganya and Simbarashe Maenzanise.

They are being accused of being part of an advance team for Harare South legislator, Tongai Mnangagwa, who was scheduled to grace last year’s show event.

The charges are as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act 9:23.

KSS treasurer Luckson Munyai is the informant in the matter.

Allegations are that on October 15, 2021 at Kadoma Agricultural Show grounds, Madera introduced to show officials Chinyanganya and Maenzanise as Mnangagwa’s security aides.

It is alleged Madera claimed the two were members from the president’s office sent by Mnangagwa as part of his advance team.

He then instructed Munyai to book accommodation for the two ‘CIOs’ as well as other two individuals who came later.

According to court papers, the pair reportedly harassed and threatened Munyai after he exhibited reluctance to cooperate, saying: “Cde muri munhu wemusangano here? Munomboziva mukatitambisira nguva tinozvidira jecha izvi? (Do you belong to Zanu PF? Do you know if you waste our time, we can scuttle the show)?”

A frightened Munyai then released KSS money to cover costs of accommodation, food and fuel for the CIO Imposters.

Munyai later became inquisitive and made inquiries with the Kadoma CIO office, which established Chinyanganya and Meanzanise were, in fact, masquerading as CIO operatives.

Also, an enquiry with MP Mnangagwa revealed the pair was lying after he denied any knowledge of their identities and disclosed that he was never scheduled to attend the show.

Madera is at the centre of a power struggle at KSS, with his adversaries accusing him of systematically creaming the society off among other issues.