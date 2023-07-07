Kaitano Tembo back in South African PSL, named Richards Bay head coach

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premiership club Richards Bay FC have confirmed the appointment of former Zimbabwe international Kaitano Tembo as their new head coach ahead of the next season.

Tembo replaces Vasili Manousakis who was sacked a few weeks ago along with his assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

The 52-year-old former Dynamos defender will be making a return to top level coaching in South Africa for the first time since parting ways with Sekhukhune United in the previous campaign.

Sekhukhune United sacked him in November last year after a string of poor results.

RELATED: Kaitano Tembo linked with Richards Bay coaching job

During his stint at the Limpopo side, he oversaw 12 league matches in the first round of the 2022/23 season, winning only two and drawing five times while also losing five.

Tembo will however be hoping for a change of fortunes at Richards Bay after they confirmed him as their new head coach on Thursday evening.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to confirm the appointment of Kaitaino Tembo as the new head coach,” said the club in a statement.

“Kaitano Tembo is a familiar face in South African football. He has been in the DStv Premiership with the likes of SuperSport United Football Club and Sekhukhune United respectively.

“We welcome the coach and wish him all the best,” the statement added.