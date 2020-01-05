Kaitano Tembo: It Wasn’t Pretty

KickOff

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo was pleased with his charges handled Kaizer Chiefs duo Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro on Saturday evening.

Matsatsantsa handed the Amakhosi their second defeat of the season in an entertaining 2-1 success, with Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza getting the goals on the night.

“To be honest, it wasn’t pretty. But you know we had to do what we had to do and today we had to play more without the ball,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“Our pressing was very good and we were very dangerous on the break because we know their defence don’t like to be turned.

“Also, on the sides we took advantage of the sides as well. Their full-backs like going forward so we had to go in there with speed as you can see with the first goal we scored even the second goal from the cross.

“I think we managed the game very well. We didn’t open it up because if you open it up, then you give them especially their big strikers like Castro and Nurkovic the opportunity to play long balls so that they can play off the second ball but we didn’t give them that today,” he said.

Tembo also opened up about why Sipho Mbule was withdraw at halftime with SuperSport leading by the lone goal.

“Today wasn’t Sipho Mbule’s game because we wanted to play him a little bit high up and play off Bradley. But he is not that kind of player that’s why we had to sacrifice him.

“It was a tactical decision. We had to bring in Gabuza. We knew that we will always have Gabuza in the bag pocket that’s why he was on the bench so that he can change the dimension of our attack,” added the Zimbabwean.