Kaitano Tembo Set For English Premier League

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo is set to enhance his football knowledge by visiting some of the top clubs that are campaigning in the English Premier League in a study tour being organised by his current club SuperSport United.

SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews revealed Thursday that the Tembo will embark on a journey to England next month.

“We’ve had good coaches with big ambitions in the past. We had Pitso Mosimane who has achieved big in his career. That’s the same pride with Gavin Hunt. It is the same pride that we would love to have with Kaitano. Next month in March, he is heading to UK. He will visit some of the major teams in the English Premier League,” Matthews said.

Tembo, who previously served as player and assistant coach, is in his second season as head coach at SuperSport. The Zimbabwean took over the coaching reins from Eric Tinkler two years ago.

In his first season, Tembo reached the MTN8 final but succumbed to a defeat at the expense of Cape Town City.

Tembo however finally landed his maiden triumph as the head coach at the start of the season lifting the MTN8 by beating Highlands Park in the final.

“He will have one on one with their head coaches and background staff. He will observe their training sessions and inspect their training facilities,” he added.

SuperSport are on course to finish in the top four in the current campaign. At some stage, they were in the title race but lack of consistency has seen them slip into fourth position on the log.

Matthews revealed that SuperSport United was willing to invest in Tembo just as they have done with other coaches at the club in the past.

“When Pitso was here, we took him to Holland and Liverpool. We took Gavin Hunt to Australia in the sports of Institute. We also took him to Tottenham Hotspur. Kaitano will leave during the next Fifa break in March. We want him to pick of new trends and methods of modern football.” Matthews stated.

Tembo however still has long way to emulate the accomplishments of his predecessors Mosimane and Hunt, who boast four league triumphs among them during their tenures.

The Zimbabwean is one of the longest serving members at the Pretoria-based three-time South African Premiership champions as he has been with the club for nearly 20 years.

Prior to leaving for South Africa, Tembo had a very successful football career in Zimbabwean football with Dynamos, capturing four league titles with the club before his departure in 1999.