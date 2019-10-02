Kaitano Tembo set for new SuperSport United deal

By Sports Reporter

KAITANO Tembo could be set for a new deal at SuperSport United if he can guide the ambitious South African side to the MTN8 Cup title when they face Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The well-respected Zimbabwean tactician is in the final year of his two-year contract with SuperSport United but according to the club’s chief executive officer Stan Matthews, Tembo’s contract renewal depends on how he performs.

Tembo’s mandate is to secure a top-four finish in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and win one cup tournament with the team.

Matthews explained it will be important for the former Dynamos defender to win the MTN8 final against Highlands Park on Saturday.

“His contract renewal depends on how he performs,” Matthews told Daily Sun.

“If he wins the trophy, he will be able to focus on his other mandate of doing well in the league.”

Tembo took over the reins following the departure of Eric Tinkler at SuperSport last year and he guided the team to the 2018 MTN8 final, where they lost to Cape Town City.

Matthews promised Tembo will keep his job at the three-time PSL champions if he fulfils his mandate during the current campaign.

“This is Tembo’s moment to shine. It’s his chance to impress and for his contract to renew at the end of the season,” he concluded.

Tembo is one of the longest serving members of the three-time South African Premiership champions as he has been with the club for nearly 20 years.

Prior to leaving for South Africa, Tembo had a very successful football career in Zimbabwean football with Dynamos, capturing four league titles with the club before his departure in 1999.

The former Dynamos and Warriors centre-back was thrust into the head coaching role at the club, in August last year, on a two-year deal, after years of serving the club as a player, assistant and caretaker coach.

The Tshwane giants are currently placed sixth in the South African league standings – five points behind the leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

SuperSport will lock horns with Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium and the winner will walk away with the MTN8 trophy and an R8 million cheque.

If Tembo is awarded a new contract he would have succeeded in providing some stability at SuperSport, who have tried a number of coaches since Gavin Hunt left the club in 2013.

Hunt enjoyed a successful tenure there and won an unprecedented three successive league championships. In the five years since SuperSport have had six different coaches at the helm with Tembo remaining part of their technical team.

The Pretoria side has hired the likes of Cavin Johnson, Tembo (as an interim), Gordon Igesund, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler.