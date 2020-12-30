Kaitano Tembo Targets SA PSL Title

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Kaitano Tembo believes his SuperSport United side can challenge for the DSTV South African Premiership title as he seeks the championship medal as head coach.

It has been a decade since SuperSport United last won the league title when they clinched the league three times on the trot between 2007 and 2010 under the leadership of Gavin Hunt.

Now, with Tembo at the helm, the Pretoria club feel they have a chance at the DSTV Premiership where they currently sit at position three behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and top-flight returnees Swallows FC ahead of the second stretch of the campaign.

Tembo, who has fellow Zimbabweans Kuda Mahachi, Onismor Bhasera, Evans Rusike and George Chigova in his squad said despite the limited options in certain positions, he will push the players that he has at his disposal to the limits in their quest for league honours.

“With us we have always been a team that wants to challenge and compete and since I took over in the past two seasons we have always been close to winning it and challenging the top teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Our ambitions are always the same and they will not change, we always want to go all out,” said Tembo in an interview with the South African newspaper, The Citizen.

“We are a little thin in terms of depth and quality in certain areas but we are always going to be demanding on our players because they have to give their all in each and every game,” Tembo added.

After collecting 18 points and being just three off the pace set by Masandawana, Tembo feels his side is in a good position to compete and dethrone Sundowns from the top.

“This season we are in it as we always want to be fighting for it but it doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to win it but for us we want to try and win it. We are working towards winning the league and that is why we are one of the 16 teams in the league,” added Tembo.

The former Warriors and Dynamos tough tackling defender won his first major trophy as a head coach in South Africa last year after guiding SuperSport United to the MTN8 title.