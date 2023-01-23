Kaizer Chiefs deny wrongdoing in Zim defender transfer after report of Fifa ruling

The Sunday News report alleges Chiefs said at the time Hadebe moved on a free transfer, which was disputed by Chicken Inn in a submission at Fifa’s Players’ Status Chamber.

The chamber has allegedly instructed Chiefs to pay $21,378.75, plus interest, to the Zimbabwean team.

A ruling quoted in the newspaper reads: “The claim of the claimant, Chicken Inn FC, is partially accepted.

“The respondent, Kaizer Chiefs FC, has to pay to the claimant the following amount(s): $13,654.11 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from July 7 2021 until the date of effective payment; $7,724.64 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from January 16 2022 until the date of effective payment.”

Chiefs denied wrongdoing in the Hadebe transfer.

“Kaizer Chiefs note the reports making the rounds relating to the transfer of Teenage Hadebe,” the Naturena-based club said.

“Some news reports say: ‘Initially, indications are that Hadebe joined the Turkey club as a free agent. However, it was unearthed that the Arthur Zwane-coached side indeed sold him, albeit for an undisclosed fee.’

“The club would like to categorically dismiss the reports as flawed and misleading. Kaizer Chiefs have fulfilled all the obligations in the transfer of Hadebe.”

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa could not be reached for further clarification.