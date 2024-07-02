Kaizer Chiefs is the most Decorated Team in South Africa

Spread This News

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club (often known as Chiefs) are a South African professional football club based in Naturena, Johannesburg South Africa, Amakhosi plays in the DStv Premiership also known as PSL. The team is nicknamed AmaKhosi, which means “Kings” or “Chiefs”, Another Nickname for the mighty Kaizer Chiefs is “Phefeni Glamour Boys”

In the recent news , Kaizer Chiefs is the most decorated club in South African football history having won 93 trophies over the past 47-years. The Gold-and-Black have won the League Championship twelve times, lifted the National Cup on 13 occasions, with fifteen top 8 titles (The most by any team in South Africa), Kaizer Chiefs is also one of the only three teams in South Africa to ever win a CAF competition, defeating Interclube (Angola) in 2001 to lift the Cup Winners Cup (better known as the CAF Confederations Cup). Amakhosi were also awarded the African team of the year that very same year.

Despite the dryness and being tropyless for the past 9 years, Kaizer Chiefs still remains a fan favourite for majority of South Africans, is the most supported team in South Africa and are in the top 5 most supported teams in the whole of Africa behind the likes of Al Ahly and Zamalek of Egypt

Here are a list of trophies Kaizer Chiefs has won since their formation in 1970

13 X SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMPIONS

14/15 , 12/13 , 04/05 , 03/04 , 95/96 , 91/92 , 90/91 , 88/89 , 83/84 , 80/81 , 78/79 , 76/77 , 74/75

15 X MTN 8 CHAMPIONS

14/15 , 08/09 , 06/07 , 01/02 , 94/95 , 92/93 , 91/92 , 89/90 , 87/88 , 85/86 , 82/83 , 81/82 , 77/78 , 76/77 , 74/75

12 X SOUTH AFRICAN CUP WINNER

10/11 , 09/10 , 07/08 , 04/05 , 03/04 , 01/02 , 97/98 , 89/90 , 88/89 , 86/87 , 84/85 , 83/84

12 X NEDBANK CUP WINNER

12/13 , 05/06 , 99/00 , 91/92 , 86/87 , 83/84 , 81/82 , 80/81 , 78/79 , 76/77 , 75/76 , 71/72 , 70/71

1X AFRICAN CUP WINNERS’ CUP WINNER (Also known as Caf Confederations Cup)

00/01

Kaizer Chiefs was founded by South African football legend Kaizer Motaung, known by his nickname “Shintsha Guluva”.

While trophies have been harder to come by in recent seasons, the team retain immense financial clout with an estimated net worth of R262 million.