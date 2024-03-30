Kalisto Pasuwa signs Zimbabwean defender at Nyasa Big Bullets

Spread This News

By Soccer24

Kalisto Pasuwa has signed Zimbabwean defender Collin Mujuru at Nyasa Big Bullets.

Mujuru joins the Malawian side on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the club. He spent a successful two week on trial before completing his signing.

Speaking after agreeing to the deal, the defender said: “I am happy for this opportunity in my career to play for the Malawi champions and I am here to continue making them champions.

“Honestly, the pre-season was tough the way it should be, but after pushing myself I’m really happy penning myself to this team.

“I am here to make my presence felt in this league and I’m going to help this team with everything that they’d need, and I will leave everything to the coach because he knows where I’m supposed to give the team my experience and my abilities.”

Mujuru played for Herentals FC, Highlanders FC, ZPC Kariba, Harare City and Howmine FC in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

He also had a one-year stint with South Africa’s National First Division side, Cape Town Ubuntu.

He joins Kenneth Pasuwa, the son of coach Kalisto, as the other Zimbabwean player at Bullets.