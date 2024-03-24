Kanye West issues impassioned letter to music industry demanding they respect his name change to ‘Ye’

Spread This News

By Daily Mail

Kanye West has issued an impassioned statement to the music industry, demanding recognition of the fact he has changed his name to Ye.

West has used Ye as a nickname for years, referring to Kanye as his ‘slave name’ and claiming inaccurately that Ye is the most frequently used word in the Bible.

In October 2021, months after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, he took the step of having his name legally changed to Ye.

Now, his chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos has sent around a letter to industry honchos insisting that the switch be respected, TMZ reports.

‘Ye is a black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else,’ wrote Yiannopoulos, an ‘ex-gay’ media personality who shot to fame as a right-wing pundit before his association with the rap star.

‘Ye is one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes. He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand “Kanye West,” lightly,’ the letter began.

‘The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye,’ Yiannopoulos continued.

‘We are reaching out to streaming platforms, publishers, stores, unions, lyrics websites and data resellers. This change will happen everywhere,’ he added.

‘Your platform has been identified as one of the most visible places this change may occur, and we passionately hope you will be able to fully and properly reflect the new name and identity of such an enormously influential and historic figure.’

In reference to West’s original name Kanye, Yiannopoulos wrote: ‘He has on several occasions referred to it as his slave name. Ye is a black man in American who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else.

‘My colleagues and I are reaching out at his urging and hope you can assist in this effort by bringing any and all instances of his name into line on your services.’

