Kanye West officially a billionaire

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

UNITED States business magazine, Forbes has done the math and has now officially declared Kanye West a billionaire.

West appeared on the cover of Forbes in 2019, but back then, the publication did not mention the popular rapper as a billionaire.

The magazine went on to state that it did not have “sufficient documentation” to ascertain West’s financial status.

A 2019 article shared by the Hollywood Reporter states that, while speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Kanye allegedly called out Forbes for not giving him the “billionaire” title he deserved.

However, in a report published on Friday, Forbes stated that West had finally presented them with documents that they saw as “authentic numeric look” into his finances.

According to the magazine’s calculations, West is now worth $1.3 billion with most of his money coming from his Yeezy footwear range.