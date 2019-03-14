Kapini backs Chidzambwa’s Warriors to nick it against Congo

Former Warriors goalminder Tapuwa Kapini wants another dance with the national team despite his age

Former Warriors goalminder Tapuwa Kapini wants another dance with the national team despite his age

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, has thrown his weight behind coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his squad to get a positive result in their decisive Group B Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, against Congo Brazzaville, on March 24.

Chidzambwa’s men need at least a point to seal qualification to the AFCON finals set for Egypt.

Kapini hailed Chidzambwa’s move to infuse a new pool of players plying their trade in European leagues and local players particularly the inclusion of FC Platinum goal-minder Petros Mhari, who has been outstanding in the current CAF Champions league campaign.

The veteran goalie was part of the historic Warriors class of 2004, that qualified for Zimbabwe’s maiden appearance at the AFCON tournament in Tunisia.

“I think this game is not going to be easy because both sides, the Warriors and Congo need to grind a result so as to qualify for AFCON,” Kapini told NewZimbabwe.com from his base in South Africa.

“But all in all I don’t think we need to put ourselves under pressure, we need to be calm because we are playing this game at home and we are on top of the log as well.

“Focus and composure is needed but the players that have been selected are good and I think they will do the job perfectly. We are at home and everyone knows that it’s our hunting ground so we need a straight win.”

Kapini, who is currently playing professional football at South African Premiership side Highlands Park, reckons that the new players would not only add to the Warriors depth but bring a new dimension to Chidzambwa’s squad.

“The new players will bring new dimensions and competition to the squad and that is what is needed so that at the end of the day, a strong team is selected,” the former Highlanders goalkeeper said.

Though he is due to undergo surgery after sustaining a shoulder injury, 35 year-old Kampos as Kapini is affectionately known hinted about his desire to be included in the national team in the future.

“As a player you cannot complain though yearning to be part of the national team but I cannot take away anything from the squad that was named by coach Sunday.

“There so many players who want to play for the national team so if you are given such a chance, it is wise to use that chance and play in the country’s best interest that is to go out there and do their best,” said the former Highlanders player.

Kapini spoke highly of FC Platinum goal-minder Petros Mhari and believes he is an underestimated natural contender for the national team number one jersey.

“Even at my club, they have been asking me about him and they are interested in acquiring his services because he has been outstanding for the team. I told them that he is a good goalkeeper.

“However on this particular day and also considering the magnitude of the game, I would pick George Chigova to start in goals for the team because of the experience he has in terms of playing here is South Africa,” the Highlands Park shot-stopper said.