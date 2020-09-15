Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has expressed his shock and disappointment at being unceremoniously offloaded by Absa Premiership side Highlands Park after a successful five year spell at the South African club.

After struggling with injuries during the first half of last season, the veteran Zimbabwean shot stopper appeared to have re-established himself as the first choice goalkeeper at Highlands Park towards the end of the just ended 2019-2020 season.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Johannesburg club, amid reports that it has been put up for sale due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, has cast doubt over the future of several players at the club including Kapini.

Highlands Park has reportedly received an offer from TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi for the franchise but the deal is yet to be sanctioned by the South African PSL.

The former Highlanders captain revealed on social media Tuesday he has been notified that his services were no longer required at the club.

“Just disappointed, went for morning training today and after training the team manager told us that we are not in coaches plans, that’s life God knows why,” Kapini said in a post on his Twitter account.

Kapini is one of the longest serving players in South African football after a lengthy career spanning almost 16 years.

He made his breakthrough move to South Africa in 2006 to join the now defunct Platinum Stars after spending five years with Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

The 36-year-old Kapini, whose age has been a subject of constant debate among local football fans, spent five years at the club before leaving to join AmaZulu in 2011.

He has been at Highlands Park since 2015 and helped the side earn promotion to the topflight league in a successful career which also saw him being handed the club’s captaincy.

He becomes the second Zimbabwean to be shown the exit door at Highlands Park after Tendai Ndoro, whose career is also currently in limbo.