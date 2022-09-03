Kariba communities receive goats and horticultural projects to curtail poverty

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

VARIOUS households in Kariba have benefitted from a poverty alleviation programme by a local non-profit organisation, Action Aid Zimbabwe, which recently handed over goats and green houses for horticultural projects, among other initiatives.

The project seek to increase capacities of communities to protect development gains and achieve improved livelihoods in the face of shocks, including the Covid 19 pandemic.

To date, it has created two crops and livestock innovation centres, one in Ward 7 and another in Ward 11, a community nutrition centre, one classroom block constructed at Chitete Secondary School, among other productive infrastructure under the Zambezi Valley Alliance (ZVA) of the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF).

Households benefitting from the project have managed to increase average monthly incomes by 68% from US$57 to US$96 within a year.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony of assets to beneficiaries in Makande area last week, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the assets would build the resilience of communities in Kariba.

“The assets will build resilience to the community of Kariba and protect development gains and achieve improve well being in the face of shocks and stresses in a sustainable manner, said Mliswa-Chikoka.

ActionAid Zimbabwe country director, Joy Mabenge said the project has assisted communities on climate resilient agriculture, agro ecology concepts and promoted small fodder production and high value horticulture crops, as a way of improved nutritional and food security and to reduce poverty.

“The project is promoting technology innovations through drip systems installations, water harvesting techniques and green house nursery establishment as witnessed here at Makande Community and Livestock Innovation Centre, said Mabenge.

The project, he added, had facilitated public private sector partnerships with input and output markets and financial institutions such as FML, OAKFIN, Delta, Agribank, Coopers, K2, PHI Livestock.

The consortium lead is ActionAid, with support from line ministries, the European Union, Embassy of Sweden, the United Nations Development Fund and the UK Department for International Development.

The project is rolling out in all 12 Kariba wards and to date has reached a total of 1 657 households out of a total of 6 000 households.

It is also running in other districts, including Binga and Mbire.