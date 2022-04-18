Kariba: Former Zanu PF local chairman arrested for stealing US$3k building material

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FORMER Zanu PF Kariba district chairman, Nomore Gosa, has been arrested along with three security guards for stealing an assortment of building materials worth US$3 000 from Padenga Holdings Crocodile Farm.

Although efforts to get further information from Mashonaland West police spokesperson Margaret Chitove were fruitless, sources close to the development told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday that Gosa (45), a self-employed transporter, was nabbed together with three security guards employed by Golden Triangle Security, namely Lloyd Chirovapasi (28), James Libombo (29) and Mufaro Mavhura (46).

At the time of publishing, goods worth US$1 500 had been recovered.

The quartet was arrested on Friday and spent the Easter holidays in police cells at Kariba Police Station.

It is suspected that during the period extending from November 11, 2021 to April 14, 2022, the security guards connived and stole 24 flat bars, 23 IBR iron sheets, six iron sheets, 1x6m armed cable, 52x6m angle irons, 20x6m round bars, 15x6m deformed iron bars and 6x6m iron poles at Padenga Holdings Crocodile Farm, where they were providing security services.

They then hired Gosa to ferry the contraband using his car, a Toyota Venture.

The matter came to light after Padenga Holdings noticed rampant theft of its equipment and installed a tracker on one of the materials, which was later stolen and recovered at a local hardware.

The hardware owner reportedly implicated the guards and Gosa, leading to their arrest.

Recovered property includes 23 IBR sheets, 50 angle irons, 24 flat bars, 44 metres of armed cable, 23 deformed bars and one iron sheet.

The four are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.