Kariba man (22) killed in ‘mysterious’ crocodile attack 

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A YOUTHFUL Kariba fisherman was on Sunday killed by a crocodile, which mysteriously pulled him out of a dingy boat before dragging him underwater.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Prosper Mudyavi of Nyamhunga Suburb, who was fishing on the iconic Kariba Dam around 2am.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Mudyavi was attacked by the giant reptile at Musena, also known as Kumafiriji, near Muchenga.

“This crocodile attack is mysterious in that the killer reptiles don’t normally come after targets aboard moving boats.

“During this rain season, crocs are laying eggs and are very aggressive and bound to act abnormally,” said a Zimbabwe Parks Authority (ZimParks) official, who requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

A family relative, Admore Mbonda confirmed Mudyavi’s death.

“We are in grief, we lost my nephew in a crocodile attack on Sunday. It’s sad we continue losing precious young lives in such tragic ways,” said Mbonda.

ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo has previously been quoted attributing the spike in crocodile attacks to destruction of their habitats by humans and competition for fish.

In 2020 alone, 28 people were killed and 20 injured in crocodile attacks while in 2021, four deaths and 23 injuries were noted, although statistics could be higher as some incidents go unreported.