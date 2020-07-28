Kariba MDC Alliance Councillors Unfazed By Recall Threats

Spread This News











By James Muonwa – Mashonaland West Correspondent

KARIBA Town councillors aligned to the opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa are maintaining their high-performance work ethic despite threats of being recalled by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.

The MDC-T has so far recalled 21 legislators from Parliament and four Harare councillors claiming they had ceased to be party members.

However, Kariba mayor, George Masendu, told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that his municipality has kept shoulder on the wheel in spite of recall threats of councillors who have refused to recognise Khupe as MDC interim president.

Following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, the MDC-T saw a leadership war pitting Chamisa and Khupe.

The wrangle spilled onto the courts with the Supreme Court ruling one time party co-vice president, Khupe was the legitimate candidate to take over the reins of the opposition political outfit until an extraordinary congress is held to elect a new president.

However, despite these developments, Masendu said the councillors were not deterred from improving service delivery in the resort town, although prospects of being booted out anytime had lowered councillors’ morale.

“Threats of recall reduce the morale or performance of a councillor, but so far so good,” he said.

He said the municipality recently took delivery of a refuse compactor to improve on garbage collection and reducing the prevalence of undesignated dumpsites.

“Yes, we did purchase a new refuse compactor because we were experiencing some challenges with our old refuse compactor. We then decided to buy a new one. As the MDC Alliance is a party committed to service delivery excellence, we want to embrace the ‘Smart City’ concept and make sure our residents stay in a clean and safe environment,” said Masendu.

He also said in a bid to improve the water supply situation in the town, the local authority bought six water pumps.

Kariba Town also procured an ambulance and has embarked on a sustained rehabilitation programme of roads and street lighting.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance Mashonaland West spokesperson, Blessing Mandava hailed Kariba councillors for their resolve in improving service delivery in the face of impending recalls.

“These developmental initiatives are pro-people and are being done in spite of the spiralling inflation, acute shortage of resources, and growing threats of recall from MDC rebels who are aligned to Zanu PF and interference from individuals who continually throw spanners in the council’s works hoping it will fail in its endeavours to serve the people of Kariba well,” Mandava said.

He added, Kariba councillors were incorruptible and driven by; “the unquenchable thirst for democracy and the achievement of the objectives of the poor people’s struggle against the regime”.

“The councillors are unfazed by the threats of recalls being orchestrated by rebels and their Zanu PF sidekicks, but are focusing on achieving the objectives of the MDC Alliance ‘Smart Cities’ policy for the benefit of Kariba residents and ratepayers and the nation at large.”