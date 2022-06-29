Kariba Municipality garnished ZW$4 million over NSSA arrears 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

BELEAGUERED Kariba municipality’s bank account has been garnished to recover ZW$4 million in statutory obligations owed to the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

Sources said council has not been remitting workers’ and employer’s contributions to NSSA, hence the drastic move by the state pension collector.

The municipality has for years been struggling to pay its workers in salaries, pensions and retirees’ packages.

Council public relations officer, Gabriel Mazivofa, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

“It is true that we have had our bank account garnished by NSSA to recover ZW$4 million we owe. We can only avoid garnish orders through timely payments and adherence to payments by debtors, including the residents,” Mazivofa said.

He said negotiations were ongoing to have the garnishment order lifted, adding that suppressed cash flows were negatively impacting council’s ability to pay salaries and its statutory obligations, including remittances to NSSA and Local Authority Pensions Fund (LAPF).

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company ZETDC, a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has switched off council owing to $31 million debt in electricity bills.

This latest switch off follows another blackout early this year.

In a statement, the Acting Town Clerk, Champion Nyaude, advised residents, ratepayers and stakeholders that council had received a notice of power disconnection at all the water stations from ZETDC, effective June 27, 2022.

“The ballooning debt is a result of defaults by residents and ratepayers who have been failing to pay to council water bills and other council services to the tune of ZW$346 million.

“Council is therefore urging stakeholders, residents and ratepayers to honour their monthly payments and clear their outstanding debts in order to recover and avoid further water disruptions,” said Nyaude.