Karikoga Kaseke Retired As ZTA CEO

By James Muonwa

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) board of directors has relieved its long-serving chief executive Karikoga Kaseke on health grounds after he suffered a stroke in 2018.

Through a public notice issued Monday, ZTA advised the tourism industry and all stakeholders, Kaseke was retired from the post after a lengthy period of indisposition.

The authority said Kaseke fell ill in November 2018 and has not been well since then. His retirement followed the recommendations of a medical suitability board and is effective 1 July 2021.

“Dr. KK, as he is affectionately known, will be sadly missed in the ZTA in particular and the tourism industry as a whole both locally and beyond our borders,” Precious Sibiya, the ZTA acting board chairperson, said.

“Allow me on behalf of the Board to thank the Kaseke family, industry, and all our stakeholders for the support and cooperation given both to the ZTA and Dr. KK during these past two years.

“We would like to kindly request you to continue with your support and cooperation as we recruit a new chief executive for the organisation.”

Kaseke served ZTA as its boss from June 2005 up until his retirement.

The ZTA board said it continued to hope for his recovery and prays for the restoration of his health.