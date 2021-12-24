Karoi Man Kills Friend For Stopping Fight Between His Wife, Mistress

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE in Karoi have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his friend for trying try to stop a fist-fight between the his wife and his girlfriend.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a tweet, saying: “Police are investigating a murder case in which John Makore (42) died whilst admitted at Karoi District Hospital on 20 December 2021, after he was struck with a wooden log on the head by the suspect, Brian Muripo at Buffallo Downs business centre on 19 December 2021 at midnight.”

The victim, who was drinking beer with the suspect, intervened to stop a fight between the suspect’s wife and girlfriend.

The now deceased’s move to quell the commotion between his friend’s two women did not go well with Muripo, who felt his friend had interests in either his wife or lover.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to fugitive Muripo’s arrest to contact the nearest police station