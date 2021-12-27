Karoi Robbers Flee With US$51 000, Car

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

THE police are investigating a US$51 500 armed robbery, which occurred at a Karoi Service Station Sunday morning.

According to a police communication, the robbery occurred at 3 am when four, yet to be identified, armed men attacked the manager, his family, and security details.

“The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at a Service Station in Karoi at around 0300 hours this morning when four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, security and took US$51 500 cash and a VW Golf vehicle,” the police said.

No further details have been released.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in cases of armed robbery, some of them staged by private security details, and law enforcement agents.