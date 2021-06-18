Karoi Town Engineer Succumbs To Covid

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

KAROI Town Council engineer, Oswell Mazvimbakupa died Thursday morning aged 45 due to Covid-19 complications.

He had tested positive to the deadly respiratory ailment a few days ago.

Council administration officer, Hastings Makunda confirmed Mazvimbakupa’s death to NewZimbabwe.com.

“Yes, we have lost the engineer who was recently diagnosed positive of Covid-19. We are currently making necessary arrangements for his funeral to be held at his residence at the council’s Shambatungwe farm here in Karoi,” said Makunda.

Mazvimbakupa, a devout Seventh Day Adventist, will be remembered for his philanthropic work as he was a regular benefactor of Karoi Prison, Hurungwe Old People’s Home and Karoi Children’s Home.

Born at Urongonora village, Magunje in Hurungwe district, the late engineer was set to celebrate his 46th birthday next week, on 22 June.

Karoi, which falls under Hurungwe district, is currently under a new localised Covid-19 lockdown to stop the spread of the virus in the district after several new Covid-19 positive cases were reported.

District police commander, Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde said Tuesday police were worried about the sprouting of shebeens in and around the town, where imbibers were gathering to drink alcohol.

She revealed that law enforcement agents had arrested scores of shebeen operators.

More than 48 new cases were reported prompting the Health Ministry to activate total lockdowns on Hurungwe and Kariba in-order to contain the further spread of the pandemic.

The new coronavirus infections, including among health workers, were recorded at Chidamoyo Mission Hospital and at Karoi Town Council.

Localised lockdowns are designed to contain the further spread of the pandemic in hotspot areas.

Meanwhile, the government has also placed Makonde district under a localised Covid-19 lockdown, becoming the third district in Mashonaland West Province to face such a measure after Hurungwe and Kariba.