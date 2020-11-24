Karuru closes in Black Leopards move

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Ovidy Karuru is closing in on a move back to the South African Premiership after being spotted at Black Leopards training where he is trying to win himself a contract.

The 31-year-old Zimbabwe international has not been attached since being discarded by fellow Dstv Premiership side Stellenbosch at the end of last season.

Following his spell with Stellenbosch FC, which lasted from January to October this year, Karuru could be set to join Black Leopards as he looks to revive his career.

Karuru’s South African representative Ayanda Sigwili confirmed that he is working on securing a deal for the former Kaizer Chiefs player.

“Ovidy Karuru is available and ready to join a new club. After parting ways with Stellenbosch, he went home to attend to some personal issues but is now back and ready to join a new club. He played in two recent matches for the Zimbabwe national team against Algeria, so he is ready,” said Sigwili.

A source close to the Zimbabwe international also confirmed that Karuru has been training with Black Leopards and appears to have impressed the coaches at the club.

“He’s been training with Leopards and has been doing well. I think they will make him an offer very soon. But they will not rush because he is a free agent and can still be signed after the window closes at the end of November,” said the source.

Following the coaching changes that have taken place at Black Leopards which saw Dylan Kerr replace Patrick Aussems, it is believed that the new coach is keen on reinforcing the squad and Karuru is one of the players targeted, as confirmed by his representative.

Karuru is seen as a perfect replacement for Lesedi Kapinga, now at Sundowns.

The Warriors midfielder first went into South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs in 2014 after stints in France and Belgium.

After an unsuccessful two-year stint at Chiefs, he joined them from AmaZulu, where he made 58 appearances, scoring eight goals.

He however left the Durban club under a cloud without giving them an opportunity to improve his deal before joining Stellenbosch where he found the going tough.