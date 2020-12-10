Karuru Delights In Debut Heroics

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Ovidy Karuru has expressed his delight after scoring a memorable brace on his debut for South African side Black Leopards in their DSTV Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening.

Karuru was handed his debut for the Limpopo outfit against his former side and he did not disappoint after scoring a first-half brace which earned him the Man of the Match award after the encounter which ended 2-2.

While Leopards only ended up with one point after Chiefs’ second-half comeback, the former Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu and Stellenbosch winger says they were hoping to walk away with all the spoils.

“I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to represent Black Leopards,” Karuru told SuperSport TV.

“Thank you to Mr Thidiela for calling me to come and join this team. And thank you to the technical team for keeping on pushing me and believing in me.

“We didn’t come here to draw. We came here to attack and win the game. The coach gave us confidence as you could see. Chiefs are not doing well at the moment. So, we wanted to capitalise on that one.”

The 31-year-old Zimbabwe international was recently given a new lease of life by Black Leopards having not been attached since being discarded by fellow Dstv Premiership side Stellenbosch at the end of last season.

The Warriors midfielder first came to South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs in 2014 after stints in France and Belgium.

After an unsuccessful two-year stint at Chiefs, he joined them from AmaZulu, where he made 58 appearances, scoring eight goals from 2019 to 2019.