Kasukuwere Day Dreaming, No Longer Zanu PF – Chinamasa

By Idah Mhetu

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa says Saviour Kasukuwere, the former ruling party former the Zanu PF national political commissar was daydreaming, and he will no longer be readmitted to a Zanu PF member.

Addressing the media his weekly brief at the party’s headquarters, Chinamasa said the self- exiled Kasukuwere was constitutionally expelled from Zanu PF three years ago.

“Anyone can be a card-carrying member of the party, but Kasukuwere was constitutionally expelled from the party. If he says (he is Zanu PF member), so then he must be out of his mind,” said Chinamasa.

“This is wishful thinking of the worst kind; he is not a Zanu PF member.”

Kasukuwere last week took to his Twitter to announce that he was still a card-carrying member of the ruling Zanu PF despite his expulsion some three years ago.

Chinamasa also added that Kasukuwere should stop talking about the party constitution as he once violated the national Constitution while he was hiring and firing party members.

“If he understands what constitutionality really means, he should be ashamed to even mention the word. In 2015 it got worse when Kasukuwere and his G40 group in a very brazen manner made a deliberate, sustained, and determined onslaught against the national Constitution.

“They (him and other former G40 cabinet ministers) decided to take advantage of the advancement in age of the former President (Robert Mugabe) and were reporting directly to the former first lady in Mazowe. That was a serious onslaught on the Constitution. Kasukuwere employed all of his cronies ignoring the right procedure,” he added.

Chinamasa also accused Kasukuwere of being a double agent as during his time in government he once served as a member of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) and now he is employed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“He is a double agent who was a member of the CIO and now he is working for the CIA, turning against his own government,” added Chinamasa.