Kasukuwere Laughs Off Govt Coup Claims

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

FORMER Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has dismissed as “laughable” reports linking him to a purported military coup to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office.

Kasukuwere, a former ruling party national commissar and G40 faction kingpin, also described as “unfortunate”, threats and efforts to kill him.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe accused Kasukuwere and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala of peddling lies the country’s military was plotting a coup against the incumbent.

However, in a press statement Monday, Kasukuwere said the charges were “laughable and unfounded.”

“This is laughable and I deny this unfounded allegation levelled against me and dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. I am a firm believer in constitutionalism and would never attempt or conspire to carry out a coup of any sort,” said Kasukuwere.

“I myself, am a victim of the November 2017 coup and retain the scars of this horrific event.”

“Our nation has greater challenges that behove us all to rise beyond narrow interests and place the collective security and survival of our people at the centre of governance.”

“Threats and efforts to eliminate those viewed as adversaries to the powers that be are unfortunate and should have no place in a democratic Zimbabwe.”

Kasukuwere added; “The nation faces a plethora of difficulties that require a united front in order to secure the collective interests of the people Zimbabwe. The challenges are not insurmountable and I am a Zimbabwean who desires to see the best for our nation and her people.”

The former Cabinet minister, who is in self-exile in South Africa, now leads the #tysonwabantu movement.

In his statement last week, Kazembe warned; “Government would like to sternly warn purveyors of this medley of falsehoods, who include such characters as Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala and a coterie of their accomplices who we are aware of, not to cry foul when the long arm of Zimbabwean law catches up with them.”