Kasukuwere Mazowe farm seized by govt

GOVERNMENT has repossessed exiled former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s Mazowe farm in Mashonaland Central province for “downsizing and re-planning purposes”.

Kasukuwere, also a former Cabinet Minister, was part of Zanu PF’s G40 faction that was against then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambitions to replace the now late President Robert Mugabe.

He is now holed up in South Africa after fleeing Zimbabwe in November 2017 when the army staged a coup to remove Mugabe from office.

In a letter dated 17 December 2019, Lands Minister Perence Shiri informed Kasukuwere of government’s intentions to withdraw its land offer for Concorpia Farm.

“Notice is hereby given that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement intends to withdraw the offer of land to you in respect of Subdivision WHOLE measuring 556.617 HA of R/E of Concorpia farm in the district of Mazowe in Mashonaland Central Province,” Shiri’s letter reads.

“The reasons for the withdrawal are as follow; 1. Downsizing and re-planning purposes. You are invited to make any representations on this matter in writing within seven days of receipt of this notification.”

In a tweet Tuesday, Kasukuwere lashed out at the Zanu PF led government for weaponising land for political gains.

“We have done our best to keep the farm going, we are in a drought and the few productive farms get attacked. Time will tell. Political persecution continues but we shall overcome. Land has now become a fully blown political weapon,” said Kasukuwere.

Last month, the government also seized former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo’s farm also in Mazowe and another belonging to G40 ally, Robert Zhuwao in Zvimba. Robert Zhuwao is a nephew to the late Mugabe.