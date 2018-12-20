Kasukuwere says needs passport for treatment abroad

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, 48, who is facing several criminal offences intends to travel abroad for medical attention, a Harare Court heard on Wednesday.

Kasukuwere advised Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya of the development after his trial was postponed for the 8th time pending the High Court determination of his application to have charges against him dropped.

The former local government minister did not state his ailment although he brought a letter from his doctor confirming that he is unwell and needs to be treated abroad.

“Your Worship, the state has been given notice that the accused intends to apply for temporary release of his passport for medical reasons.

“He intends to travel for medication and there is a letter from his doctor Tinashe Gede, a specialist physician, confirming the situation,” said defence lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba.

In response, special anti-corruption prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga said he would need to verify the authenticity of the letter.

Kasukuwere will apply for the release of his passport on January 3 next year.

The former Zanu PF politician once sought the release of his passport in November saying he needed to travel aboard on business.

Kasukuwere told court that he wanted assist in the importation of basic commodities considering the economic hardships being faced by the country.

He however, abandoned his intention after the state piled a lot of queries about his intended trip.

Meanwhile, the High Court has reserved judgement on his bid to have the charges to be quashed.

Kasukuwere is facing three criminal abuse of office charges and another of contravening the Procurement Act.