Katsande survives “traumatic” hijacking incident 

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors captain Willard Katsande says he is traumatised after he was involved in a gruesome hijacking on Tuesday in Johannesburg, his second incident in a few months.

The latest incident happened in a parking area at a shopping mall in Johannesburg.

Katsande was lucky to survive the carjacking while his car was fortunately recovered in Eldorado Park, a suburb in Soweto by the tracking company though with extensive damages.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder confirmed the incident adding that he lost business and personal property worth thousands of rands including his cellphone plus cash which was in the car.

He had just returned from a visit to Zimbabwe. The 36-year-old has been hard at work building his business profile which includes construction and his popular clothing line Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi

“I’m traumatized right now because of my previous road rage experience,” Katsande said.

“I have been left with bruises because the three coloured guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.

“The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but is badly damaged inside and ransacked of what was inside.

“This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business,” says Katsande in detailing what happened.

Katsande played 18 games for Sekhukhune this past season and is staying on for the next campaign.

A year ago, Katsande was left with injuries and his German-manufactured SUV damaged, after he was assaulted during a road rage incident on the West Rand the day he made his debut for Sekhukhune United following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs after a 10-year stay.