Katsimberis accused of buying time after seeking permanent stay of prosecution

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

EMBATTLED businessman George Katsimberis is seeking to have the matter in which he is being accused of duping Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Limited of close to USS$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb permanently stayed.

Pokugara is owned by businessman Kenneth Sharpe and the two are embroiled in several legal disputes.

In this case Katsimberis is accused of having constructed a show house without approved architectural plans which resulted in it being destroyed.

Following the destruction of the show house Katsimberis reported Pokugara Properties and City of Harare officials for perjury and malicious damage to property and is a witness.

The case is pending before the courts.

Katsimberis approached the High Court seeking permanent stay of his proceedings at a time his property was attached over costs he owes to Pokugara Properties.

High Court judge Justice Siyabona Musithu Tuesday reserved his judgement on the matter after prosecutor Michael Reza suggested that if the order requested would be stayed, the state would want all the matters between the two to be stayed.

“It is ordered that proceedings in the lower court pertaining to a matter where the applicant (Katsimberis) is the accused be stayed pending judgement on this court to be made on 12 September. Want to look at other matters that have been brought to my attention in the meantime. Judgement on the application is reserved,” said Musithu.

Appearing for the State, Michael Reza said it was worrying to note that Katsimberis had many applications for stay of proceedings pending before the High Court.

“There are two applications for review being handled by Tendai Biti and one was struck off on grounds it was improperly before the court,” he said also mentioning other cases before Justices Owen Tagu and Gladys and also Justice Slyvia Chirau Mugomba.

“In the lower court the applicant made an application for referral to the Constitutional Court and the appellant said his rights had been infringed. The application was dismissed by the lower courts.

“He should have approached the Constitutional Court directly after his application was dismissed but that was not done. What they have done instead is to come to this court seeking permanent stay which is improper.

“The trial is continuing tomorrow and we want to make an application for referral to ConCourt so we pray that the application be dismissed.

Reza added, “My Lord the State has no problem with this but we suggest that the perjury and malicious damage to property should also be stayed at the same time.”

Recently another High Court judge, Justice Jacob Manzunzu Katsimberis to pay Keenneth Sharpe costs for wasted time in the same case.

He was seeking an interdict in the ownership wrangle but the case failed to kick off at Katsimberis’ instance.

After the matter failed to kick off Justice Manzunzu postponed the matter but said Katsimberis should pay all the respondents on a legal practitioner and client scale.

The businessman’s property is due to be attached after Sharpe was given greenlight to attach Katsimberis property to recover over US$15 000 in legal fees and other expenses incurred in defending two civil cases.