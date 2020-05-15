Katy Perry on mental health struggles during lockdown

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe/Agencies

AMERICAN singer Katy Perry Tuesday opened up on her mental health struggles through the coronavirus pandemic and her journey to becoming mother.

She took to Twitter to share, “sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm”.

Over the weekend, the expecting television judge opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings.

She joined in on SHEIN’s Together livestream event on Saturday, which raised funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the livestream, the singer shared that she has about “five good days” and the rest, she finds herself in tears.

“I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks,” she said.

She said the stay-at-home orders have affected her mental health.

“I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined space for so long,” the American Idol judge said.

Luckily, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, has been by her side throughout her pregnancy.

The couple has since postponed its wedding due to the pandemic.